2,522 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after acquiring an additional 713,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,612,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,555,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,132,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,230,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

