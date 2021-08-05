$258.24 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $258.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.08 million and the lowest is $255.57 million. PRA Group posted sales of $271.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of PRAA opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

