$27.61 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report sales of $27.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.51 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,218. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $361.62 million, a PE ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

