$288.71 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report $288.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.13 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $151.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $943.53 million to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,064 shares of company stock worth $5,415,983. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.58. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $123.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

