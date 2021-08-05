2,905 Shares in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000.

BWACU opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

