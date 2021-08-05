2key.network Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.42 million and $2.58 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00061264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.92 or 0.00944435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00095989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043618 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,980,407 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

