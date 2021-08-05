$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 8,124,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,008,460. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.