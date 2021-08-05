3,005 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.20 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79.

