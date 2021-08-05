36,261 Shares in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a P/E ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

