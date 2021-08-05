$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $4.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.43 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GIS opened at $57.63 on Thursday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in General Mills by 10.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 16.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.