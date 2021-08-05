42,000 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Unity Software accounts for 1.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.22. 71,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,125. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion and a PE ratio of -94.09.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,170,709 shares of company stock worth $115,531,858 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

