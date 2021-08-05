4,421 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 107,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $119.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

