46,807 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,190. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.05 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTCT. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

