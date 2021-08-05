$478.42 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce sales of $478.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $490.84 million. HEICO posted sales of $386.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. HEICO has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.