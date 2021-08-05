$5.98 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce sales of $5.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.79 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $23.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.10. 109,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.22. The firm has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $197.91 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

