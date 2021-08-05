51,100 Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,991,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $921,000.

EPHYU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

