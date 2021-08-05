$544.47 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post sales of $544.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.95 million to $545.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $519.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $52.65. 721,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,008,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 804,722 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.