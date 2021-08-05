6,000 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $19,238,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 729,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 264,103 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,403 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,472. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.