60,982 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter worth about $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGC opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

