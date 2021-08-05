$628.96 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report $628.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $674.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $147.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 326.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,532,216 shares of company stock worth $190,210,944. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

