662,055 Shares in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 662,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABGI. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $2,678,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.