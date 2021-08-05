700 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,687 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,443. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.