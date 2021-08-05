722,729 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 722,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

SLB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. 132,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,188,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

