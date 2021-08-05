7,782 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 in the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALXO opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

