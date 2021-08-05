$8.55 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post sales of $8.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.18 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 502.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $27.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $36.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.06 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $346.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 2,250,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,138. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

