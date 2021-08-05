$809.71 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $809.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $815.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $651.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.03. 59,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

