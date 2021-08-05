8,287 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

