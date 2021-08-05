$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce $9.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.08 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 million to $40.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.99 million, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $45.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

LPTH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 403,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.36. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

