$939.12 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report $939.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $948.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $788.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

