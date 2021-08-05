$951.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post sales of $951.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $972.55 million and the lowest is $938.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

