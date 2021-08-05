990 Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $584.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.74. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $321.00 and a twelve month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

