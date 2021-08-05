Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%.

ABMD stock traded up $17.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.86. The stock had a trading volume of 366,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,303. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.00.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

