AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%.

ACIU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 103,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

