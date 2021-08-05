Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

In other news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

