ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

