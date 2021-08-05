Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

