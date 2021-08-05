Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Purchases £400.40 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Bryan Carsberg bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £400.40 ($523.13).
Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Thursday. Actual Experience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.06 million and a P/E ratio of -12.53.
About Actual Experience
