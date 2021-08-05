Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Purchases £400.40 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Bryan Carsberg bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £400.40 ($523.13).

Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Thursday. Actual Experience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.06 million and a P/E ratio of -12.53.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.