Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,020 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,316 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

