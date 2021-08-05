AdEx Price Down 3.4% This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00957086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00097674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044075 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

