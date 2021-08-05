Aditus (ADI) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,877.00

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $99,480.62 and $5,877.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.00901856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042954 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

