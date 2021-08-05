Adshares Trading 30.2% Higher Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $482,338.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037583 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,336 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

