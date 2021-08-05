ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of ADTRAN worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ADTRAN by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

