Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $92.06. 20,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

