Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$5.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAV shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.54 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$866.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.60.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last three months.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

