Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,604 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

FDIS opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.52. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $83.51.

