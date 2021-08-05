Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 26,234.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,067,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,617,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

