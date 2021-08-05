Advisory Services Network LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,991,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 306,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Columbia Financial by 632.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 341,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 295,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Shares of CLBK opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.