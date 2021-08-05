Advisory Services Network LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $439.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.37. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

