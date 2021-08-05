Advisory Services Network LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 660,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,450,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

