Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $21,150,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

NYSE:CPNG opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.